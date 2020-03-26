Evolutyz Corp Response to Corona Virus (COVID-19)

Evolutyz Corp

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Currently, Evolutyz is carefully monitoring the situation regarding the spread of the Corona Virus (COVID-19). We have reviewed the travel restrictions put in place by different governments, and the guidance provided by the World Health Organization.We have taken into account, the guidance from local health authorities in the United States, and India. As an organization, we are committed to the success of our customers, the health and safety of the people in our communities, and the communities of our customers.Evolutyz is taking decisive action to support the global effort to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time, we will be implementing the following policies:- All employees will fully work from home- All employees will stop international business travel. Any currently planned travel must be rescheduled to a date after 31 March 2020.- We have restricted travel for in-person meetings. Instead, we are using remote communication tools for online meetings.- We have introduced new guidelines for our teams on all the safety and health-related precautions for themselves, clients, and visitors.- We will monitor the situation daily and evaluate any change to our contingency plan.Evolutyz teams are enabled to successfully support our clients during this serious situation. Our methodology and approach to working remotely will continue to deliver high-value staff and services to our clients. We have the experience and ability to serve you during this period of global impact.It is also noticed on social media and digital medium there is an overload of information and this adds to the confusion in people. To help maintain the digital and social platforms accurately and focused – the management of Evolutyz Corp has decided to go for social media detox for a week. During this period there won’t be any messages or promotions about our products and services.The situation of the virus spreading in each country is at different stages. We will continue to follow the guidance of the local country government for guidance and advice. We will review this situation on a regular basis to stay in close alignment with government guidelines. We fully expect that changes in these government guidelines will cause a change to these policies.We thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and commitment in these challenging times, which we need to face together.About Evolutyz:Evolutyz Corp is a leading next-generation IT products, platforms, and services company delivering guaranteed business outcomes, seamless customer experience, actionable insights, and IP-led digital transformation. Evolutyz Corp brings an unparalleled knowledge of domains, markets, and technology platforms, to enable clients to realize their business goals. For more information, visit evolutyz.com.



