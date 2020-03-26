Inception Mining, Inc. Announces Relief Efforts in Honduras

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inception Mining Inc. is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Minera Cerros del Sur, has teamed up with the local government of El Corpus, Honduras to provide humanitarian relief to the communities surrounding Inception’s Clavo Rico mine, including donating much-needed supplies, various staple food items, and toiletries to the surrounding area. Due to the threat of COVID-19, Honduras has been in a countrywide lock-down with orders to remain at home. The people of El Corpus, especially the poorer and at-risk community members, have not been able to go to town to purchase basic supplies. Inception Mining understands gravity of the situation, and graciously donated enough supplies to feed over 350 at-risk families in El Corpus and the surrounding villages. Inception's policy of producing sustainable and profitable operations is not just related to mining; community is what drives forward momentum. Without community, there is no profitability.



About Inception Mining, Inc.:

Inception Mining Inc., a Nevada corporation, is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Central and North America. Inception’s core asset is the Clavo Rico gold project in Honduras, which features a heap leach facility and on-site ADR plant.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the potential mineralization and geological merits of the Company properties. There can be no assurance statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such statements.

Inception Mining Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Inception Mining Inc.

(OTC QB: IMII )

5330 South 900 East, Suite 280

Salt Lake City, Utah 84117

Trent D Ambrosio CEO

(801) 312-8113 Ext. 101

info@inceptionmining.com







