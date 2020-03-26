Polar Leasing Offers 24/7 Backup Refrigeration during COVID-19 Crisis

A customer service hotline is available for both refrigeration and freezer units.

/EIN News/ -- Fort Wayne, IN, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Leasing announces an expanded program designed to respond to the new coronavirus crisis faced by the healthcare and retail store industries, according to Bart Tippmann, president of Polar Leasing.

“Polar Leasing has prioritized an additional 300 new walk-in refrigerator and freezer units from our manufacturer Polar King International to meet the high demand for both short- and long-term rentals in healthcare, supermarket and government facilities across the United States and Canada,” said Tippmann. “We now have expanded beyond 80 distribution depots across the United States and in some cases can deliver orders within 24 hours.”

He adds, “We are an essential business due to the nature of our walk-ins being used in the food and healthcare markets. These are uncertain times and our thoughts go to all those who are touched by the coronavirus. Our goal is to use our resources to do our part to help as we all work through this together.”

According to Polar Leasing, order processing is easy. Simply call the customer service hotline at 866-574-4573 to reserve a unit with a digital signature. Standard 8’ x 10’ and 8’ x 20’ units are in stock, while custom sizes from 6’ x 8’ all the way up to 16’ x 65’ can be built. Once the customer determines the size needed, a free-standing walk-in unit is shipped and a roll-back truck puts the unit in place.

“Ninety percent of the time we drop it right where the customer wants it,” says Tippmann. “Or, we have fork slots in the frame so they can be moved easily. Connect the unit to your electric source and the installation is complete. When the emergency has run its course, the truck picks up the unit and returns it to the depot.”

There are advantages of using a ground-resting unit over a refrigerated truck. The NSF-approved walk-ins have a 6” step, as compared with the awkward ramp-and-door configuration of trucks. The units have a fiberglass interior with lights, and are dual-temp, so customers can go from a cooler to a freezer by the flip of a switch.

“Environmentally, the Polar Leasing solution is better than refrigerated trucks, which are very loud and exhaust diesel emissions,” Tippmann added. “Most importantly, the operational cost savings are substantial.”

“If you need backup refrigeration during these challenging times, consider Polar Leasing,” Tippmann concluded.

About Polar Leasing Company

In early 2002, Polar Leasing Company, Inc., was created to accommodate the growing demand for walk-in refrigeration rentals. It has expanded its walk-in rental fleet to cover most of the United States and other parts of North America, offering both short and long term rentals to industries of all types. With the largest all-electric fleet of temporary refrigeration, Polar Leasing offers more than 80 distribution depots and a 24/7 service hotline. For more information, visit www.polarleasing.com. In an emergency, call 866-574-4573 or write rentals@polarleasing.com.



###

Attachments

Rob Henry Polar Leasing 260-428-2532 rob.henry@vptag.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.