USDA Forest Service Awards Next Generation Airtanker Contracts

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has met its goal to convert to a fully Next Generation Airtanker fleet with up to 35 airtankers to support wildfire response efforts nationwide. Today, the Forest Service awarded contracts for five additional Next Generation Airtankers. The Next Generation Large Airtanker Services solicitation (Solicitation Number: 12024B18R9013) and award information is posted on the System for Award Management website.

The Forest Service also has an agreement with the National Guard to use military C-130s equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems, and additional airtankers are available through Master Mutual Aid agreements with various states.