9 New Global Crypto Exchanges to List Sologenic (SOLO)

/EIN News/ -- TALLINN, Estonia, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first group of global crypto exchanges to list Sologenic’s token SOLO has been announced.



For the last few months, the SOLO Business Development team has strived to have SOLO listed on various global exchanges outside of CoinField . After a comprehensive research process, which spanned the globe, the strategy and aim were to list SOLO on exchanges worldwide, so users from every corner of the world can trade SOLO.

The SOLO core team is pleased to announce that SOLO will be available to trade live on the following exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex, Bilaxy, Tokenz.net, CoinTiger, CoinsBit, Probit, WhiteBit, and SistemKoin.

“The strategy to list SOLO on other exchanges has been split into two phases. In phase one, the first step was to get SOLO listed on multiple exchanges internationally so users from different countries can have access to trade SOLO. The business development team is currently working towards additional onboarding of new exchanges next week. The main focus in the second phase will be on major 10 top global exchanges.” Said Bob Ras , Co-Creator of Sologenic.

On Monday, March 30, for the next 14 days, Sologenic’s Twitter page will reveal daily the SOLO trading pairs available on each exchange.

The Sologenic team is forward-thinking and has formed strategies to develop and introduce new products and services to revolutionize the traditional financial markets. Currently, in development for a Q2 and Q3 launch, the core team plans to release SOLO cards in May as well as the Sologenic DEX and the Sologenic Securities Trading Platform. This platform, built on top of the XRP ledger, aims to connect the global financial markets with crypto. Users will be able to tokenize and trade over 40,000 assets on-demand, such as stocks, ETFs, and commodities, and securely trade them against any crypto assets.



New exchanges can contact Listing@sologenic.com for integration.

About Sologenic:

Sologenic is a sophisticated ecosystem built on top of the XRP ledger. It facilitates investing and trading between crypto and non-blockchain assets such as stocks, ETFs, and commodities from top 30+ global stock exchanges. Learn more on https://www.sologenic.com

About CoinField:

CoinField is a regulated European based fiat-to-crypto exchange supervised by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the license numbers FVR001049 & FRK000941.

Press & Media Inquiries Darren Amner, darren.amner@coinfield.com



