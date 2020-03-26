CloudGenix Named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-users who have purchased, implemented, or used the product

SAN JOSE, Calif. , March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudGenix, the global leader in enterprise SD-WAN, today announced that the company was named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure . As of March 26, 2020, in the WAN Edge Infrastructure category, CloudGenix has the highest overall rating of 4.9 out of 5, a willingness to recommend at 99 percent, with 207 verified customer reviews over the past 12 months. In addition to being named a Customers’ Choice by customers, CloudGenix was also recently named by Gartner analysts as a Visionary in the November 2019 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinctions recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. The data Gartner collects represents a synthesis of vendor software products most valued by IT Enterprise professionals. To be recognized, a vendor must have at least 50 verified reviews with an average rating of 4.2 stars or higher (out of 5.0 stars).

“Customers rely on CloudGenix as a trusted partner to help them navigate changing work and business conditions. The network is more critical than ever to ensure companies and people thrive. There is no higher praise than that from customers. We think our being named a Customers’ Choice represents our relentless commitment to the success of our customers as they transform the branch and eliminate the need for branch hardware and move security, collaboration, performance management and visibility to the cloud. We are grateful for the feedback they have shared on Gartner Peer Insights,” said Kumar Ramachandran, founder and CEO at CloudGenix.

According to Gartner, WAN Edge Infrastructure enables “network connectivity from distributed enterprise locations to access resources in both private and public data centers as well as cloud (as a service). It is typically procured by senior networking leaders within an infrastructure and operations (I&O) organization. This market has evolved from traditional branch routers (often called “customer edge routers” in a Multiprotocol Label Switching [MPLS] implementation) and is undergoing dramatic change, driven by the needs of digital business transformation and the demands of line-of-business managers. The market for branch office wide-area network functionality is shifting from dedicated routing, security and WAN optimization appliances to feature-rich SD-WAN and vCPE platforms. WAN edge infrastructure now incorporates a widening set of network functions, including secure routers, firewalls, SD-WAN, WAN path control and WAN optimization, along with traditional routing functionality.”

Customer Review Quotes

Customers reviewed CloudGenix for evaluation and contracting, integration and deployment, service and support, and product capabilities for CloudGenix SD-WAN:

“CloudGenix is at the forefront of SD-WAN. From vendor bakeoff to design and implementation, to support, CloudGenix has been leagues ahead of any vendor. Our business was moving towards more cloud services which necessitated huge bandwidth upgrades. With over 700 offices globally, the cost of MPLS would be too high. We leveraged SD-WAN to use more affordable, high bandwidth DIA circuits. Also, this reduces the stress on the internet links in the data center since we can now directly offload at the site instead of sending it all back to the data center.” Senior Network Engineer in the Finance Industry .

. “A true next-gen SD-WAN solution that is forward-thinking and insightful. “We have found the solution very easy to implement. The sales and engineering teams have been with us all along the way. Our main salesperson has gone the extra mile to make sure we are pleased and feel supported. CloudGenix has been good to respond to any of our needs and requests. We feel they have a vested interest in our success and will do what is required to make their product an essential part of our future growth.” VP, IT Infrastructure in the Retail Industry .

. “Implementation was easy. The insights and control we have over our WAN - amazing! After the very first meeting, we agreed to do a pilot. The sales team was confident, some would even say overconfident. They guaranteed they could deploy three sites in just a matter of days and would provide the gear and the technical staff to do it. After the experience with iWAN, we were skeptical but we desperately needed a solution. Pilot implementation started and it was time to deploy in our first retail location. In about 30 minutes the deployment was complete!! Within 5 minutes CloudGenix was doing what it was advertised to do!! We ran into a few opportunities and had to tune policies. The CloudGenix team immediately jumped in and responded. They didn't just fix the problem though, they taught our team as the implemented and tweaked policies. The next week we deployed the next 2 stores in less than 30 minutes. Once again, the platform delivered as soon as it was turned up! We we're sold. We were ready to roll out to all our retail locations shortly thereafter. It was so straight forward that we were able to deploy more than 50 sites in 3 days and complete deployment across 4 states in less than 4 weeks!!! All with remote support from CloudGenix and our VAR. All I can say is amazing. There were some opportunities along the way, but consistently time and time again the CloudGenix team immediately responded with a solution. 2 years later they continue to make regular enhancements!” Director IT Infrastructure in the Retail Industry .

The SD-WAN market is at an important inflection point: Enterprises have moved beyond early Gen1 product adoption and are now looking for SD-WAN that meets a new set of requirements for 2020 and beyond. Gen1 SD-WAN solutions will no longer satisfy the future-facing requirements of customers, and vendors will need to provide Gen2 SD-WAN solutions to meet their evolving needs.

To meet these requirements and make the cloud-delivered branch possible, CloudGenix provides Autonomous SD-WANTM and the CloudBladesTM platform. CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN uses global intelligence to deliver performance and security SLAs for all applications over any WAN-type. By providing app-policies aligned to business intent and direct access to multi-cloud and dev-ops frameworks, the Autonomous SD-WAN delivers unparalleled productivity gains and cost-savings compared to Gen1 SD-WAN alternatives.

CloudGenix CloudBlades enables the secure delivery of best-of-breed infrastructure services to the branch from the cloud. Infrastructure services including SD-WAN, security, cloud backbone integration and operational tools can be provisioned without the need for additional hardware or software.

Required Disclaimers:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix makes the Cloud-delivered Branch possible by providing an Autonomous SD-WANTM and the CloudBladesTM platform. Enterprises gain cloud-scale economics for the branch with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and any best-of-breed infrastructure service. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

