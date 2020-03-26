Coronavirus: Nigeria announces plans to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down all motor parks

The Federal Government announces plans to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down all motor parks as part of measures to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed discloses the plans this afternoon.



