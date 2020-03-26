Coronavirus – Kenya: Press Statement on the Death of a Coronavirus Patient

We have received the sad news of the first patient who had tested positive for Coronavirus.

The 66year old male Kenyan citizen who passed on this afternoon been admitted at the Aghakhan Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

The man who was suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the cow March 13th, 2020 from South Africa via Swaziland.

My Condolences to the family,

Hon. Mutahi Kagwe, EGH CABINET SECRETARY 26th March, 2020



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.