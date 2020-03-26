Ethical Dilemmas Associated with COVID-19

Markkula Center for Applied Ethics forms new Journalism and Media Ethics Council to focus on misinformation and disinformation Photo credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS. People try to maintain connection while adhering to shelter-in-place regulations.

Markkula Center for Applied Ethics has analyzed health, business, and civic ethical implications of the pandemic, and are available to media

SANTA CLARA, CALIF., U.S.A., March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics today has published an analysis of ethical dilemmas stemming from the outbreak of COVID-19. As the pandemic wreaks havoc on society, our health care system, and the economy, critical trade-offs must be identified and considered. Ethics Center staff and scholars offer their analysis of many of these challenges.The COVID-19 collection, part of the Ethics Center’s “ Ethics Spotlight ” series, is available at https://www.scu.edu/ethics-spotlight/covid-19/ Issues covered include:• A comparison of the pandemic in the U.S. and Italy, including the potential decision of who gets treatment and who doesn’t when there aren’t enough beds• Ethical leadership is required from all of us during times of crisis• The Internet’s role during a pandemic: A conduit for the heart wrenching and the heartening, the meaningful and the trivial• An ethical response to a pandemic requires solutions that care for all of our community, including its most vulnerableEthics Center expert authors listed here can be available to provide commentary to the media.About the Markkula Center for Applied EthicsFounded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the Santa Clara University community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see https://www.scu.edu/ethics Media ContactJoel Dibble | Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University | 408-554-5116 |jdibble@scu.edu | https://www.scu.edu/ethics/ # # #



