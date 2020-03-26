Bathroom Mirror Cabinets MarketIs Expected to Reach $995.9 Million by 2026: Says AMR

Expansion of urban dwelling in emerging countries propels the growth of the global bathroom mirror cabinets market. By type, the single door segment garnered the highest share in 2018. On the other hand, by geography, Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bathroom mirror cabinets market was estimated at $649.3 million in 2018 and is expected to hit at $995.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Expansion of urban dwelling in emerging countries drives the growth of the global bathroom mirror cabinets market. On the other hand, durability of steel mirror cabinets hampers the growth to some extent. However, technological innovation and increase in omni channel approach are expected to create multiple opportunities for the frontrunners in the sector.

The polymer segment to retain its dominance by 2026-

Based on material, the polymer segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate till 2026. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period. The steel segment is also discussed in the market report.

The single door segment to lead the trail till 2026-

Based on type, the single door segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion’s share throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the multi door segment would project the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the study period.

Asia-Pacific to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region held the major share in 2018, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The same province is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the estimated period. The other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global bathroom mirror cabinets market report include Geberit AG, Roper Rhodes Ltd., Laufen Bathrooms AG, Emco group Bellaterra Home LLC., Roca, HiB, W. Schneider+Co AG, FAB Glass and Mirror, and Duravit. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their bent in the industry.

