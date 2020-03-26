Hispanic Press Release Distribution Service Hispanicize Wire Rebrands as Latinx Newswire

-- With new name, innovative Latinx wire service continues mission to empower Hispanics and disrupt the high-cost of distributing news releases --

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (LATINX NEWSWIRE) -- Hispanicize Wire, the nation’s only Latinx-owned and operated, multimedia press release distribution service reaching U.S. Hispanic journalists, influencers and thought leaders, has rebranded as Latinx Newswire.



The rebranding will differentiate the innovative wire service from its former sister company, Hispanicize Media Group, the national media, music and marketing event company now owned by a different company. The first word of the new brand name, Latinx, (pronounced LAT-in-eks or La-TEE-neks), is a gender-neutral neologism used to describe the Hispanic population.

“Our need to differentiate our brand coincides with the rise of the word Latinx, so we saw an opportunity to show leadership in adopting this noble, inclusive term,” said Latinx Newswire Partner & CEO Bill Gato. “While our name is new, our mission remains the same: to empower the U.S. Latinx and Puerto Rico communities through multimedia storytelling. For companies and organizations that want to reach the Latinx market, they’ll appreciate how our platform disrupts the costly ‘big wire’ model and they’ll appreciate our cultural expertise.”

Co-founded in 2013 by Hispanic public relations and media industry entrepreneurs Manny Ruiz, Katherine Johnson Gunn and Cristy Clavijo-Kish, Latinx Newswire pioneered the concept of zero text “overage” charges, a common practice by large wire services of charging for the word count of a press release. Latinx Newswire also pioneered the concept of including multiple images and videos within a press release at no additional cost. With additional images and videos, press releases appear more attractive and garner more coverage.

As part of its rebrand, Latinx Newswire has upgraded its website and will soon announce additional improvements and innovations, including new services for small business clients and the expansion of its national multimedia website partner network -- websites and communities that automatically post Latinx Newswire’s client press releases. Latinx Newswire will also continue its strategic partnerships with leading general market press release wire service GlobeNewswire and with leading Latinx SEO and marketing firm, Hispanic Market Advisors. Latinx Newswire COO Jersain “Jay” Cruz will also continue in his role.

Ruiz and Clavijo-Kish had previously launched Hispanic PR Wire -- the first major U.S. Hispanic press release distribution service -- and later sold it to PR Newswire. Ruiz recently launched RetroPop Con, a global conventions and media company; Clavijo-Kish launched Talento Unlimited, a boutique consultancy that represents key Latinx / multicultural influencers and small events to build partnerships with brands; and Johnson Gunn launched the digital media company INFLUENSER. All three co-founders remain shareholders of Latinx Newswire.

“There has never been a more urgent time for our community's press and social media influencers to get the kind of timely news and content that our clients provide and we’re proud to do this under the new Latinx banner,” Ruiz said. “Even if it takes some time, we are proud to use the power and prominence of our wire platform to greatly expand the acceptance and awareness of the term Latinx.”

Latinx Newswire offers clients superior value by providing corporate, agency, government and public affairs clients unparalleled reach and distribution to U.S. Hispanic and Puerto Rico media and social media outlets. The wire service offers budget rates for multimedia distributions -- press releases that can include photos, videos, website previews and even electronic press kits.

About Latinx Newswire

Privately owned Latinx Newswire, formerly Hispanicize Wire, is the only Latinx-owned and operated, affordable multimedia press release distribution service targeting the U.S. Hispanic market. Founded in 2013, Latinx Newswire is revolutionizing the wire industry by making every press release a Multimedia News Release and doing away with costly and unnecessary “text overage” and image charges. Latinx Newswire offers a strategic, affordable way to send a multimedia news release to U.S. Hispanic journalists, influencers, TV show producers and Radio show producers. Clients receive the most comprehensive distribution to Latinx media professionals and influencers (through a database that contains over 7,000 media contacts), unparalleled multimedia visibility and social media exposure – all with revolutionary affordability. No other wire offers such powerful social media and multimedia benefits at Latinx Newswire’s revolutionary rates.

Latinx Newswire’s founders are all Hispanic marketing, public relations and journalism veterans who have launched innovative Hispanic press release distribution services since 2000. The team of founders launched Hispanic PR Wire, Latin Clips and Hispanic Digital Network in the early 2000s and sold these three companies to competitor PR Newswire in 2008. For more information, visit www.latinxnewswire.com.

CONTACT:

Bill Gato

(305) 815-4567







