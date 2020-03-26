ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Ranked Among Top US Large Community Banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., (NASDAQ: SFBS) (“ServisFirst”), the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announced it has been ranked as one of the best-performing US community banks of 2019 with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. ServisFirst Bank was one of the fifty banks and thrifts selected among 155 companies across the country that was eligible for ranking. ServisFirst Bank has been listed among the best performing community banks since 2010. Of the top 50 banks listed, ServisFirst Bank is the only bank located in Alabama.



S&P Global Market Intelligence used six metrics to identify top-performing U.S. community banks between $3 billion to $10 billion in asset size: pretax return on average tangible common equity, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted Texas ratio, net interest margin, and loan growth.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst is a full service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceeded $9 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay. In April 2015 and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .

