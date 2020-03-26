athenahealth Leaders Honored by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association for Transformational Leadership & Commitment to Excellence

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- athenahealth, Inc. , a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for ambulatory and enterprise customers nationwide, today announced that Jackie Ryan, Executive Director of Customer Success, and Amanda DeBrule, Director of Integration Services, are being honored by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) via the HBA’s reimagined 31st annual Woman of the Year event.



In light of current coronavirus concerns, HBA is creating a new and dynamic virtual experience this year that will celebrate the work of prominent honorees from across the industry who are collaborating as a “united force for change” to advance women’s impact and influence in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Jackie and Amanda are being recognized in the Luminary and Rising Star award categories, respectively.

Rising Star: HBA Rising Stars are professionals in the early stages of their career. They represent various sectors of the healthcare industry and are designated by HBA's corporate partner organizations. The honor recognizes individuals’ outstanding performance, commitment to excellence, and valuable contributions to their companies’ success. Rising Stars are inspiring leaders, role models to others, and are celebrated for their vision, dedication, and action.



Amanda DeBrule, Director of Integration Services: A leader with athenahealth’s Integrations Services team, Amanda is a role model who has contributed greatly to athenahealth’s success while supporting her colleagues in their career endeavors. She is a very active employee, serving as a co-chair of athenahealth’s Women’s Leadership Forum (WLF), an initiative launched in 2013 with the vision to make athenahealth the best place for women to work. In this role, Amanda helps provide members with leadership and business insights to enable change in gender diversity and inclusion practices.

Luminary: HBA Luminaries are professionals with more than 20 years of professional industry experience, who serve as role models in their company, actively mentor and sponsor others, and are a shining example of transformational leadership that the organization wants to formally recognize.



Jackie Ryan, Executive Director of Customer Success: Joining athenahealth through the company’s 2019 combination with Virence Health, Jackie is an experienced leader who has been instrumental in building out the athenaIDX™ Customer Success Team and model to ensure the company delivers a superior experience and differentiated value to customers. She is also a co-chair for the WLF’s mentorship program, which works to ensure all athenahealth employees can grow and develop through meaningful connections.

“Jackie and Amanda are remarkable leaders within athenahealth, and we are incredibly proud of their achievements throughout their time with our organization,” said Fran Lawler, Chief Human Resources Officer, athenahealth. “This industry recognition supports their dedication not only to the company’s success, but also that of our employees and the entire healthcare industry. We look forward to watching them continue to thrive and provide valuable mentorship to their colleagues and use their vision to drive further advancements in the industry.”

Also honored at this year’s reimagined HBA event for contributing to the advancement of gender parity in the industry are 2020 HBA Woman of the Year Dr. Sandra Horning, former Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, Genentech and Roche; 2020 HBA Honorable Mentor Dr. Rod MacKenzie, Chief Development Officer and Executive Vice President, Pfizer; and the 2020 HBA STAR Susan Torroella, Chief Operating Officer, ArmadaHealth.

athenahealth has been a proud member of the HBA for eight years and expanded its membership in 2020. This membership expansion will help more athenahealth employees reap the benefits of being an HBA member, including regional programs and events, mentorship, and portal access to online resources. Additionally, athenahealth has recently kicked off two HBA Ambassador programs in Watertown and Atlanta and is planning to start a third program at another office location in the coming months. The Ambassador program creates a platform of empowerment for both women and men to find their voice and make a difference in their work.

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth partners with medical organizations across the country to drive clinical and financial results. Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all, and we are pursuing this through our medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings. Our expert teams build modern technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their patients. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.

About the HBA

The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. With 55 chapters and affiliates throughout the United States, Canada and Europe, the HBA serves a community of nearly 50,000 individuals and more than 140 corporate partners. The HBA provides networking forums to build relationships; access to industry thought leaders to broaden perspective; educational programs to develop leadership skills and global recognition of outstanding individuals and companies to promote visibility of their achievements in advancing gender parity in the workplace. For more information, visit HBAnet.org.

