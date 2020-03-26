1105 Media Expands its Virtual Events Services

End-to-end virtual event services enable companies to quickly engage customer, prospects, partners, and employees with online events of all sizes

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1105 Media Inc. today announced 1105 Virtual Events Services, an expansion of their existing virtual events capabilities. 1105 Virtual Events Services provides planning, platform and production expertise, giving any organization an opportunity to reach and engage anyone, anywhere with live or on-demand events online.

In addition to their branded virtual events, 1105 Virtual Events Services provides a wide range of live virtual event production options from hour-long meetings to complex trade shows with virtual exhibit booths. 1105 Virtual Events Services is a perfect fit for organizations across any industry looking to quickly pivot from in-person or face-to-face events to virtual events.

“1105 Media has expanded the breadth of its virtual events services to help companies that do not have the bandwidth or expertise to rapidly make the move online with their events.” said Rajeev Kapur, chief executive officer of 1105 Media, Inc. “During this unprecedented shift in the way people connect and engage, our enhanced ‘Virtual Event in a Box’ approach brings turn-key virtual events services that are scalable by design to meet the wide range of needs that are in critical demand by organizations across the globe.”

1105 Virtual Events Services clients will benefit from access to right-fit meeting or event delivery platforms, planning documents, customer support, and marketing design services.

1105 Media’s virtual events team has produced thousands of events, reaching millions of online attendees for the leading brands in the world. With decades of event and webcast operations experience, 1105 Media Inc. is uniquely positioned to provide guidance, planning and platform expertise to organizations looking to offer virtual events without investing in additional resources.

More information is available at https://1105media.com/pages/virtual-events.aspx.

About 1105 Media, Inc.

1105 Media Inc. is a leading provider of B2B media services in the ABM, Big Data, education technology, enterprise computing, government technology and infrastructure markets. 1105 Media's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences and trade shows; training courseware; marketing and Web-based services.

