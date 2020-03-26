Fortinet Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure

Customer Feedback and High Ratings Acknowledge Fortinet Secure SD-WAN

John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet



“As the pioneer of Secure SD-WAN, Fortinet is committed to delivering the most comprehensive SD-WAN and next-generation firewall solution to our over 21,000 global SD-WAN customers. We believe customer reviews, such as Gartner Peer Insights, provide candid insights into product capabilities, implementation processes, and support infrastructure. We’re pleased to be recognized by Gartner Peer Insights as a Customers’ Choice in WAN Edge Infrastructure with the most total reviews among all vendors.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has been named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure for its Secure SD-WAN solutions. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing or using Fortinet Secure SD-WAN .

Fortinet established the concept of Secure SD-WAN with the introduction of integrated SD-WAN functionality into its industry leading FortiGate Next-generation Firewalls in 2016. Since then, Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN has enhanced user experience while reducing costs and complexity for organizations of all sizes and verticals worldwide. Today, Fortinet is the undisputed leader of “Secure SD-WAN” with over 21,000 SD-WAN customers globally.



Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution was also recognized by Gartner in the latest Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, which named Fortinet a Challenger with highest ability to execute and furthest completeness of vision in the Challengers quadrant.* Additionally, Fortinet received the highest score for the “Security-Sensitive WAN” use case in the November 2019 Gartner analyst research report, “Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure.”



Fortinet believes today’s announcement of its designation in the first Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure continues its momentum in the SD-WAN market. With 263 total verified ratings as of March 24, 2020 – the most reviews of all vendors – Fortinet customers of all sizes and industries have provided honest reviews, which Fortinet believes is an indication of its commitment to delivering best-of-breed SD-WAN solutions. Fortinet believes its ability to offer the broadest set of enterprise-grade use cases, such as NGFW, segmentation, IPS, and SD-WAN using a network firewall, has contributed to this distinction. The following are just a few reviews from some of Fortinet’s over 21,000 SD-WAN customers:

" A Leading Solution In SD-WAN Technology ," Infrastructure and Operations, $250 – 500M USD company

"We have been using FortiGate's SD-WAN solution for about 6 months. At the center we use Forti Manager and Forti 100F, a physical device connected to it. In our branches, we use the Forti 60E (DSL supported) model. Thanks to SD-WAN solution, we started to use all our lines efficiently. Fortinet in this solution satisfied us with its easy implementation and high performance."

" Simple Implementation, Robust Management, And Feature Rich Configuration Options ," Senior Network Engineer, $500M - 1B USD company

"We have been very pleased with the Fortinet NGFW and SD-WAN solutions. The ease of configuration, robust CLI, and new features being added regularly, has made us very pleased with the solution. Fortinet may not focus as much on SD-WAN as other vendors do, but they have a broad portfolio and the integration of NGFW security and SD-WAN into a single platform has made policy, image, troubleshooting, and configuration management much easier. Even though Fortinet's bread and butter is security, they are quickly moving their SD-WAN technology and features to be on par with other specialized SD-WAN vendors. Fortinet's NGFW solution is extremely robust, high performing, and very feature rich. There is a feature for just about any custom NGFW setting you can think of. This is far better than our previous solution which is very well known."

" Easy Going To Deployment & Configure, Directly Insight In The Connectivity ," Security Officer, $1B - 3B USD company

“Single appliance for: SD-WAN + advance routing + NGFW functions helped us consolidate other point products… We liked that Fortinet was able to address all our key SD-WAN use cases for voice, video and cloud… We also liked Fortinet’s approach of complete branch transformation by extending WAN Edge to SD-Branch so that we can have deeper integration between WAN and LAN for simplified operations with consistent security. Fortinet understood the problems unique to our environment and shared product roadmap and strategy. Customer service response time was fast and high-quality. The overall experience from fast deployment with Zero-Touch deployment, migration from current solutions, and on-going management of the solution has been really smooth.”

Learn more about the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction and read additional reviews from our customers in the blog .

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 440,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning company, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

