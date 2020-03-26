Free Online Cybersecurity Community Launches – Learn to Hack with Cyber Ranges

On-demand range aims to close the skills gap and foster new entrants into the security profession

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, a pioneer in software security assessments and training, announced today the launch of a new online community, community.securityinnovation.com , aimed at improving cybersecurity education and talent by making training more accessible. According to the International Information System Security Certification Consortium ((ISC)²), there needs to be more than four million additional professionals– an increase of 145 percent globally. Through the community site, anyone from beginner to expert can gain skills via free courses, webinars, and vulnerable systems known as Cyber Ranges.



“The training resources in the community site married with a rich ecosystem of security professionals is very powerful. Cybersecurity as a discipline is one of collective thinking and sharing of concepts with the ultimate goal of reducing risk,” said Ed Adams, President & CEO, Security Innovation.

“Hands-on experience is critical to the success of anyone entering the Information Security field today. This is a unique opportunity to leverage Security Innovation’s cyber range to empower those interested in joining the Cybersecurity field with the ability to hone their skills anywhere in the world,” said John Masserini, Global Chief Information Security Officer at Millicom (Tigo) Telecommunications.

The community site provides direct access to Security Innovation’s InstaFriends cyber range , a live action Social Media Web site featuring 55 vulnerabilities of varying difficulty. Practicing on a real, interconnected environment allows for a more apprentice-like experience, enabling users to complement traditional passive education with a hands-on ‘learning by doing’ approach. Cheat sheets, learning labs, hints and other help assets ensure everyone can participate.

“Security is a dynamic field and the skills shortage in Cybersecurity is a known fact – and one that makes us vulnerable,” said Vandana Verma, a member of the Board of Directors of OWASP. “If we enable people to develop the right skill sets, we can start to reduce the gap and advance people in their security careers. This community is a step in the right direction to bring more people, greater skills and diversity into the profession.”

The community site demystifies the perception that hacking is only for the technical elite and is designed to embrace all levels of learners, with the dual goal of attracting more people to the profession and ensure existing cybersecurity professionals are better equipped to advance their mission. To help achieve this, the site also offers regularly updated success stories and career resources.

Please visit the community at: https://community.securityinnovation.com

