Beverly Hills Residence to Auction Online, No Reserve, via Concierge Auctions and Top Agent Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Situated in the exclusive Beverly Hills "Flats", 715 North Alpine Drive will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Realty. Previously offered at $20.5M, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held April 15-17th via ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

"This home is an extremely passionate and talented owners' vision with the most stunning materials from around the world! Everything inside has been custom-crafted, most assembled on site, to perfectly complement each and every detail," stated Rey. "Nowhere in the world offers a better combination of privacy and proximity to city luxuries. Here in the Flats, you can truly have it all."

Lush, mature landscaping creates a secluded and totally-enclosed oasis for entertaining and everyday living. Unable to be replicated, this one-of-a-kind Mediterannean villa has been painstakingly described as a true work-of-art, with artful materials and custom finishes across all 10,000+ square feet. Exotic materials and custom touches abound, from the Venetian hand-plastered walls flecked of gold to the custom hand-stenciled and vaulted ceilings in every room. Additional amenities include striking wrought-iron balconies throughout, staircases, sconces, skylights and wine cellar; custom Venentian hand-plastered walls, in addition to custom ceilings and custom stone floors; a swimming pool and splash pool for children; multiple outdoor living spaces; library with coffered ceiling and custom built-ins; large office/den with fireplace; formal dining room; 5,500-bottle wine room—just 10 miles from Downtown Los Angeles; 20 minutes to Santa Monica, and 30 minutes to Venice.

"With unprecedented low interest rates and stock market volatility, smart buyers are taking advantage and investing in real estate now. This one-of-a-kind estate is a true work-of-art set in one of the country's most desirable locations. Given this, with the current state of the market and our online bidding platform, we expect multiple buyers to come forward, because come auction day, this unmatched villa will sell to the highest bidder," said Concierge Auctions Chairman Chad Roffers.

Nestled between Sunset and Santa Monica Boulevards, The Beverly Hills Flats has some of the most valuable real estate in the world. This exclusive enclave, coveted for its distinctive curvy, tree-lined streets, has an easygoing neighborhood vibe. The estate is steps away from the famed Beverly Hills Hotel, and the Golden Triangle, and Rodeo Drive for high-end shopping and luxurious excursions.

715 North Alpine Drive is available for showings daily between 1 and 4PM by appointment, and additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, our exclusive film, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closings will result in new homes built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.



