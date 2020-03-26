No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) Announces Addition of Sports 1 Marketing CEO Dave Meltzer to the Company Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has added world renowned businessman and speaker Dave Meltzer as its newest member of the Strategic Advisory Board and as Executive Coach to No Borders’ CEO Joe Snyder.



David Meltzer is the CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. He is a three-time international best-selling author, a Top 100 Business Coach, the executive producer of Entrepreneur's #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch, and host of the top entrepreneur podcast, The Playbook. His newest book, Game-Time Decision Making, was a #1 new release. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

"Dave’s mission to ‘Make a lot of money, Help a lot of people & Have a lot of fun!’™ truly is the messaging embodiment of our driving focus here at No Borders. His legendary background in sports, business and impact serves to strengthen our global vertical impact strategies throughout our organization," commented Joseph Snyder, CEO of No Borders. "In addition to his impressive professional history I am personally grateful to call Dave a dear friend. I simply cannot describe how the time and effort he invests in coaching and guiding me personally has empowered our business over the past year. He is a man of kindness and honor whom I have had the incredible privilege to become friends with and I am so humbled to have his wisdom, energy and passion on our journey together."

Regarding the appointment to the Advisory Board, Mr. Meltzer said: “I have the privilege of working with the top entrepreneurs and athletes in the world, and from the time I met Joe Snyder he has shown not only a clear vision for No Borders, Inc. but also a powerful ability to act and impact on that vision with clarity and ferocity. I am proud to be a mentor and coach on his journey and thrilled to assist the No Borders NBDR mission as this diverse company continues to grow. A few months ago, my family got to try the wonderful No Borders Naturals CBD products and my wife absolutely loves the Sleep Gummies. Today, with MediDent Supplies doing amazing work to provide critical medical supplies and tests to combat COVID-19, I am even more convinced that this unique group of driven, humble, happy people are on a path of goodness, impact, and positivity.”

No Borders, Inc. is proud to have Dave's humble mentorship and council to help guide and network the Company's growing portfolio of brands and offerings. Dave's immediate impacts have been direct engagements with A-list athletes and celebrities for the Company's No Borders Naturals best in class CBD product, high level direct connection to government and world leaders to support the Company's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through the MediDent Supplies subsidiary as well as daily and weekly one on one guidance and coaching for the Company's CEO Joe Snyder.

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets.

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies (www.MediDentSupplies.com).

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency (www.NoBordersLabs.com).

www.CBDLabChain.com which is a powerful tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform. With a goal to provide consumers with peace of mind, No Borders Labs designed CBD LabChain to record THC, CBD and other lab test data variants with those results easily accessible via QR code linkage as well as a clear “Results Guaranteed With Blockchain” icon, which can be integrated directly into individual product labels.

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the U.S., South America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

Contact: contact@nbdr.co

Source: No Borders Inc. (NBDR)

OTC PINK: NBDR

™ Dave Meltzer, Trademark for company mission owned by Dave Meltzer. Gratefully used with permission from Dave Meltzer.

™ Dave Meltzer, Trademark for company mission owned by Dave Meltzer. Gratefully used with permission from Dave Meltzer.



