FTD, LLC Announces Appointment of New CEO

/EIN News/ -- DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTD, LLC, a leader in the floral industry for more than a century, today announced the appointment of Charlie Cole as its Chief Executive Officer.



“We are excited to have Charlie join FTD at this critical time,” said Jeff Clarke, FTD’s Executive Chairman. “As FTD focuses on managing through the current global crisis and looks to the future, Charlie’s marketing and operational experience will enhance the investments FTD has made in improving the consumer experience and supporting our network of FTD florists.”

“We conducted an extensive search to find a CEO of Charlie’s capabilities,” said Damian Giangiacomo, Partner with Nexus Capital Management. “We are excited to partner with Charlie on this next phase for FTD, and believe the addition of his leadership and strengths compliments the existing FTD management team.”

Charlie brings extensive digital and retail leadership experience to FTD. Most recently, he served as the first Global Chief eCommerce Officer for Samsonite while simultaneously serving as Chief Digital Officer for Tumi, which was acquired by Samsonite. Prior to Samsonite, Charlie held executive positions and led digital transformations at several companies, including Assembled Brands, a holding company providing talent and business development to emerging designers and companies focused on building lasting brands (where he served as CEO of The Line), Schiff Nutrition, a leading nutritional supplement company acquired by Reckitt Benckiser, and Lucky Brand Jeans. Charlie also provides advisory services to a number of companies operating in the e-commerce arena.

“It’s a privilege to be named the new CEO of FTD – a company with a 110-year tradition of serving florists and flower lovers alike,” said Charlie. “I’m humbled by the opportunity and look forward to helping secure the future for the Company for another 110 years.”

Charlie holds a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Washington. He has been a guest professor for their Master of Business Administration program for the last two years.

About FTD

FTD has been a leader in the floral industry for over a century. We are a private equity-backed company with one of the largest florist networks in the world, supported by the iconic Mercury Man© logo displayed in over 30,000 floral shops in more than 125 countries. We partner with local florists to hand-craft floral arrangements available for same-day delivery on FTD.com and ProFlowers.com. In addition to delivering flowers, we support locally-owned retail florists by providing technology, marketing, and digital services to members of our florist network. For all of life's occasions and everyday moments, visit FTD.com, ProFlowers.com and ProPlants.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @ftdflowers. We love helping our customers #sayitwithflowers.

Contact: Emily Bucholz, FTD pr@ftdi.com 630-544-9273



