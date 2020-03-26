The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government donates 11 tons of medical supplies to the Seychelles Government to help towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAE Government has this afternoon handed over 11tons of medical supplies to the Seychelles Government, as a humanitarian aid to help contain and mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

The high standard medical supplies are a special donation from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to assist Seychelles in being better equipped to combat this pandemic and to protect its front liners for more months ahead.

This gesture by His Highness is yet another true testimony of the strong bond of friendship that exists between Seychelles and the UAE. UAE holds Seychelles at heart and feels the pain and struggles of the Seychellois people as the pandemic hit the nation. It acknowledges that it is hard as a small island state to overcome this unforseen and difficult situation, which has become even harder now that most airlines have reduced or suspended their flights to Seychelles, in view of the heavy travel restrictions or bans accross the globe.

The restrictions and measures put in place by the Seychelles' Government is evidence of the commitment, readiness and determination of Seychelles as a small island nation to curb this pandemic, whilst ensuring that the economy recuperates successfully in the aftermath of the COVID-19.

The UAE and its Leaders commend the excellent work of the Seychellois doctors, nurses, police officers, military personnel, media, educators, and other volunteers and staff who are working tirelessly on the frontline or behind the scenes to help the country overcome this pandemic. In these times they deserve all our support, understanding and cooperation.

In his message of hope to UAE citizens and residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, His Highnesss expressed that “These tough times that we are facing with the rest of the world shall pass. However, we must all have patience. The UAE is faring well, all thanks to the early efforts and measures in place to face this virus.”

Seychelles is one of the nations that put in place precautionary measures even before COVID-19 reached its shores. Beacuse of this, it has so far successfuly been able to control the spreading of the virus in the community and accross the nation. In the wake of a scarcity of resources, the UAE Govermment has stepped in to lend a hand to seychelles to ensure that it surmounts this pandemic.

His Highness re-affirms its commitment to continue to provide humanitarian aid to Seychelles, as well as other Countries in these difficult moments.

The medical supplies comprise of coveralls, Isolation gowns, Gloves, Sanitizes masks and other medical items.



