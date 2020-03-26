Block & Leviton LLP Continues to Investigate CIRCOR International, Inc. for Possible Securities Laws Violations; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, continues to investigate potential claims against CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) and certain of its officers for potential securities fraud. Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation .



On March 2, 2020, CIRCOR announced that it would delay the filing of its financial report for fourth quarter and year ended 2019 due to material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting and the need for additional time to evaluate the impact of those weaknesses. The company also announced an independent investigation into accounting and financial reporting at one of its discontinued operations to determine if there are any matters which could have a material impact on its financial results.

Then, on March 23, 2020, CIRCOR announced that it had received a notice from the NYSE indicating that CIRCOR was not in compliance with listing requirements due to its failure to timely file its annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If you purchased or acquired shares of CIRCOR common stock and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at jake@blockesq.com , or at https://shareholder.law/circor .

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: jake@blockesq.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

www.blockesq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.