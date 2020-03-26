Sigma Labs Featured in Publication Spotlighting Power of Long-Sought AM Quality-Control Systems

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 40+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



To view the full publication, “Transformative Software Unleashes 3D Printing Industry,” visit: http://nnw.fm/Ngl0V

The world is entering what many have dubbed the fourth industrial revolution. This transformative period is being built upon the widespread availability of digital technologies that were the result of the third industrial, or digital, revolution. The fourth industrial revolution is being driven largely by the convergence of digital, biological and physical innovations, many of which are now occurring in additive manufacturing (AM). The World Economic Forum estimates the value of this transformation at an eye-popping $100 trillion across all sectors in just the next 10 years.

One of the primary impediments preventing 3D metal printing from being fully embraced and displacing traditional manufacturing has been quality-control issues.

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) removes any uncertainty by providing quality assurance during the printing process rather than after, or post process. Sigma’s PrintRite3D(TM) uniquely leverages thermal signatures to monitor the quality of each part in the production process, layer by layer and in real time, using artificial intelligence to predict flaws in the melt pool during production.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is an emerging provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (“CAI”) solutions known as PrintRite3D for 3D advanced-manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs’ advanced, computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling nondestructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real time. For more information, please visit www.SigmaLabsInc.com .

