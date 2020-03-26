Connect Online with Major LNG and LPG Company Executives

/EIN News/ -- Get Expert Updates On Markets & Outlook

A Pioneering Initiative - Keeping Our Sense Of Community, Information Flow & Industry Connectivity at Capital Link’s 14th Annual Digital International Shipping Forum Monday, March 30 & Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital forum is organized in partnership with Citi and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. Capital Link’s 14th Annual Digital International Shipping Forum will be held online on Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The need for information on market developments is at its highest given the unprecedented environment.

The panel discussions will feature senior executives from leading publicly listed and private LNG and LPG companies who will discuss trends, developments and outlook of the global energy, commodities and shipping markets. Our proactive digital event will enable our business community to exchange views and information and network online.

LNG SHIPPING: SECTOR TRENDS & OUTLOOK

11:05 AM – 11:45 AM • DAY 1 – Monday, March 30, 2020 – Conference Time Zone: New York

Moderator:

Mr. Michael Webber, Managing Partner - Webber Research & Advisory

Panelists:

Mr. Oystein Kalleklev, CEO - FLEX LNG (FLNG)

Mr. Iain Ross, CEO - Golar LNG (GLNG)

Mr. Jefferson Clarke, Managing Director, LNG – Poten & Partners

Mr. Mark Kremin, President & CEO - Teekay Gas Group Ltd. (TGP)

LPG SHIPPING: SECTOR TRENDS & OUTLOOK

12:25 PM – 1:05 PM • DAY 1 – Monday, March 30, 2020 – Conference Time Zone: New York

Moderator:

Mr. Ben Nolan, Managing Director - Stifel Financial Corp.

Panelists:

Mr. Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen, CEO - Avance Gas (NO: AVANCE)

Mr. John Lycouris, CEO - Dorian LPG (USA) LLC (LPG)

Mr. Jens Ismar, Executive Director Shipping – Exmar (EBR: EXM)

Mr. Zahid Afzal, Senior Analyst – LPG, Business Intelligence Team - Poten & Partners

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results. In addition, it discusses topics of critical relevance to the industry such as the current economic and business environment, environmental regulations, restructuring and consolidation, the various channels and methods of raising capital as well as the impact of new technologies and trading routes.

FORUM HIGHLIGHTS:

Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in video format

Exhibition hall with 40+ digital booths Visit our Sponsor booths to obtain the latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more All materials can be saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience



Live networking in real time with speakers, sponsors and participants

Request 1x1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors Shipping Company meetings reserved for institutional investors Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls



KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

The Honorable Mark Wesley Menezes, Under Secretary of Energy, United States Department of Energy

Mr. Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO - DNV GL – Maritime on “A New Decade – Tackling Global Transformation”

ONE-ON-ONE

Mr. Michael Parker, Chairman of Shipping & Logistics Division, Citigroup & Dr. Grahaeme Henderson, Vice President, Shipping & Maritime, Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited on “Shipping – Quo Vadis? What is Next?”

FIRE-AWAY DISCUSSIONS

Dr. Nikos Tsakos, CEO – Tsakos Energy Navigation; Chairman – INTERTANKO (2014-2018), & Mrs. Lois Zabrocky, CEO – International Seaways

Mr. Robert Bugbee, President – Scorpio Bulkers & Tankers & Mr. Hamish Norton, President – Star Bulk Carriers Corp

REGISTRATION

Attendance is free. To register please go to the link below:

forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2020newyork

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS:

Container Shipping Sector

Dry Bulk Shipping Sector

LPG Shipping Sector

LNG Shipping Sector

Crude Oil Tanker Shipping Sector

Product Tanker Shipping Sector

PANELS & PRESENTATIONS ON INDUSTRY TOPICS:

Corona Virus & Its Impact on Shipping

China – Global Economy – Shipping: Navigating Beyond the Corona Virus

Market Disruption or New Opportunity? 90 Days Into IMO 2020 - What's Next

Decarbonization - Green Shipping - Aiming for Zero Shades Of Black

Navigating the World Of Alternative Fuels – The Roadmap Ahead

One-On-One Discussion: Shipping – Quo Vadis?

Sustainability In Shipping – From Concept To Practice – Implications For Stakeholders

A New Decade – Tackling Global Transformation

A US Equity Market Update

Bank Finance & Shipping – Is Bank Finance Still the Main Provider of Capital To Shipping?

Alternative Finance – Is It Becoming Mainstream Finance for Shipping?

Capital Markets – Are They Open to Shipping?

Private Equity, Restructuring, M&A, Industry Consolidation

Analysts Roundtable

TARGET AUDIENCE

The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.

SPONSORS

ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: Citi

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV GL • EY • Tototheo Maritime

GLOBAL SPONSORS: Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. • DNB • Fearnley Securities • InvestHK • HKMPB • Jefferies • Reed Smith • Seward & Kissel • Watson Farley & Williams • YieldStreet

EVENT SPONSORS: Ascension • CIT • Clarksons • Clyde & Co • Flott & Co. • RMK • Stifel • VedderPrice • Wartsila

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • Capital Product Partners L.P. • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Danaos Corporation • Diamond S Shipping • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Genco Shipping & Trading Limited • Grindrod Shipping • International Seaways • MPC Container Ships • Premuda SpA • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Bulkers • Scorpio Tankers • Seanergy Maritime Holdings • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • TORM

MEDIA PARTNERS: Economia, Elnavi, Marine Circle, Marine Insight, Marine Technology News, Naftika Chronika, Nafsgreen, Shipping Finance, Ship Management International, Maritime Executive • Ship2Shore • TradeWinds, World Oils, Xinde Marine News

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: Hellenic American Bankers Association • Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce • International Propeller Club of NY • New York Maritime Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO REGISTER



Please visit: forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2020newyork

Or contact Nicolas Bornozis at forum@CapitalLink.com or + 1 212 661 7566

ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.





