Report Published on Rabbi Trusts During Times of Economic Uncertainty

/EIN News/ -- PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, one of the nation’s largest executive benefits advisories, announces publication of “Rabbi Trust: An Important Element of a Nonqualified Executive Benefit Plan during Times of Financial Stress.” The whitepaper, which is available to view online or download as a PDF, provides an overview of nonqualified plan benefit security issues that are important to review during financial or economic turmoil, specifically looking at rabbi trusts as the primary benefit security tools available to nonqualified plan sponsors.



Steve Broadbent, a Managing Director and Partner, who heads the firm’s Atlanta office said, “The consultants at Fulcrum Partners, through decades of experience, have observed that the security of a nonqualified executive benefits plan is something that often only receives attention when a new plan is implemented, upon a prospective change in control, or in times of financial crisis. With today’s economic uncertainties, plan sponsors will want to review their rabbi trust agreements to ensure they will meet their post-change of control requirements and, at the same time, provide adequate protection to the plan participants. This Fulcrum Partners whitepaper looks at key issues the plan sponsor should consider.”

“Rabbi Trust: An Important Element of a Nonqualified Executive Benefit Plan during Times of Financial Stress,” is available for download at Deferred Compensation News.

With more than $7 billion in assets under management, Fulcrum Partners is one of America’s leading executive benefits consultancies.

About Fulcrum Partners LLC:

Fulcrum Partners ( fulcrumpartnersllc.com ) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C. Fulcrum Partners is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. Learn more about the Fulcrum Partners Team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team/ .

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax or legal information contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax or legal professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and BDO Alliance USA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from Fulcrum Partners and CapAcuity, LLC.

