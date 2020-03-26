Evolving Systems Continues 16 Year Trusted Partnership With Vodafone Albania

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, is proud today to announce its latest deployment and long-term relationship with mobile operator Vodafone Albania, which continues to go from strength to strength, a relationship that has stood the test of time and, 16 years on, continues to thrive.

Vodafone Albania, with approximately 2 million subscribers, has implemented and been using Evolving Systems’ Tertio® Service Activation (TSA) and Total Number Management (TNM) solutions since the very beginning of the relationship. More recently, Evolving Systems has successfully delivered a VoLTE solution; the project was deployed smoothly and has enabled Vodafone Albania to roll this solution out to its customer base.

Following the success of a VoLTE project delivered for Vodafone Greece by Evolving Systems approximately one year ago, Vodafone Albania decided to follow suit by providing Evolving Systems with clear objectives for a similar project; resulting in the scope, delivery, implementation and testing of a new deployment in a short amount of time.

Evolving Systems’ technology is at the heart of the solution Vodafone Albania uses today and part of its overall platform and infrastructure. The solution handles number management and service provisioning more efficiently and, following on from the success of this project, Vodafone Albania is now looking to extend its offering. It plans to deploy an eSIM platform and would be the first in the Vodafone group to use the eSIM solution from Evolving Systems. The goal is to to commence a pilot process, with the ultimate aim being to roll-out to the Vodafone group Europe-wide.



Andrea Kruti (CRM, Billing, Sales and Activation Manager at Vodafone Albania) commented: “Vodafone Albania has found Evolving Systems to be dedicated, professional and very collaborative. It has succeeded in fulfilling some of our most challenging business needs and has created an excellent provisioning platform, allowing us to roll-out services to our subscribers more quickly. Evolving Systems' products and solutions are among the most stable I have ever experienced, and long may our trusted partnership continue.”

Matthew Stecker (CEO at Evolving Systems) stated: “Any relationship in the rapidly changing world of mobile communications that endures for over 15 years is both rare and extremely impressive. To now extend our relationship with Vodafone Albania to encompass our Tertio® Service Activation (TSA) and Total Number Management (TNM) solutions is an achievement that all of us at Evolving Systems are extremely proud of. We look forward to another long period of success helping Vodafone Albania continue to reach its commercial goals.”

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 60 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com

