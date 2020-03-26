Command Alkon Offers Free eConstruction Capabilities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Inter-Company eTicketing Offering Supports Automated Plant, Quarry, and Jobsite Operations and Removes Person-to-Person Paper Handling for Heavy Material Order Fulfillment and Goods Receipt Processes

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, has deployed an eTicketing Essentials offering to help eliminate paper handling of heavy materials tickets while reducing person-to-person interaction at the plant, quarry, and on the jobsite. As part of our commitment to ensuring our valued customers stay safe and healthy during these unprecedented times, we are offering eTicketing Essentials via our CONNEX Platform for free through June 30th.



“A leading share of heavy building materials in the US are produced, dispatched, ticketed, hauled, and tracked using Command Alkon solutions,” said Craig Tate, Chief Revenue Officer at Command Alkon. “At a time where it’s needed more than ever, we’re in a unique position to rapidly scale an eTicketing solution for the construction industry. And in support of our tremendous customers during this time, the Command Alkon team is rapidly deploying a no charge option to address the immediate needs faced by COVID-19.”

The eTicketing Essentials offering supports existing Command Alkon COMMANDseries, Integra, and Apex material ticketing systems, and enables heavy material suppliers and buyers – like Contractors and State Departments of Transportation – to either provide and/or receive material ticket data via the cloud. This removes hand-to-hand exchanges of paper tickets between all personnel involved and keeps drivers in the cab of their vehicle, helping to safely ensure the critical delivery and acceptance of heavy materials to construction projects remain sustainable.

For more details on this offer visit: commandalkon.com/eticketforfree/ .

