Hunters.AI Now Available in CrowdStrike Store, Offering Users ‘XDR’ Capabilities and Extending Threat Detection Beyond the Endpoint

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass. and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunters , an Israeli cybersecurity pioneer in autonomous threat hunting, announced CrowdStrike , a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, has made Hunters.AI threat hunting solution available through the CrowdStrike Store. Hunters’ innovative approach extends threat detection beyond the endpoint and enables threat hunting at scale.



Hunters.AI autonomous threat hunting detects cyberattacks that bypass existing controls in every environment. Using the rich endpoint telemetry and open APIs provided by the Falcon platform, it interconnects with a wide array of data sources and IT environments like cloud and networks, and enriches its threat signals with unique TTP-based attack intelligence as well as Falcon threat intelligence feeds. Hunters.AI extends threat detection and response across every IT environment – a capability increasingly known as " XDR ."

Hunters.AI has been recognized in the March 2020 Gartner “ Innovation Insight for Extended Detection and Response ” report (Gartner subscription required). According to the report, “Extended detection and response describes a unified security incident detection and response platform that automatically collects and correlates data from multiple proprietary security components.”

“We believe the rich APIs of CrowdStrike Falcon power a thriving partner ecosystem, enabling strategic technology integrations with cloud leaders like Hunters,” said Andy Horwitz, vice president of Store Business at CrowdStrike. “Our partnership with Hunters delivers an innovative and encompassing solution to today’s IT organizations seeking holistic cybersecurity. We are proud to partner with leaders like Hunters to support the global battle against burgeoning threats and breaches.”

“Our collaboration lets CrowdStrike users take their cybersecurity fight beyond the endpoint, using advanced AI to detect threats across every attack surface,” noted Uri May, Hunters co-founder and CEO. “CrowdStrike Security Cloud is an ideal platform enabling Hunters to build its effective XDR. The combination provides a compelling and comprehensive detection and response capability to the modern enterprise.”

Learn more about Hunters.AI’s XDR threat detection for CrowdStrike Falcon online or visit the CrowdStrike Store to extend your protection beyond the endpoint.

About Hunters: Hunters launched its innovative autonomous threat hunting solution in May 2019. Combining unique attack intelligence and AI, Hunters.AI scales threat hunting techniques and detects cyberattacks that bypass existing security solutions. By seamlessly connecting to raw organizational data, Hunters.AI extracts threat leads based upon TTP (tactics, techniques and procedures). Hunters.AI performs autonomous investigation and intelligently correlates threat leads across all attack surfaces, equipping security operation teams with bottom-line attack stories for rapid identification, comprehension, and response to newly exposed cyberthreats, starting the moment it’s installed. Learn more at: Hunters.AI .

