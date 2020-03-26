Albert Boufarah President SAMR Inc. Announces New Trucks, Uniforms, Shoes For White Glove Service

SAMR Inc. is improving their services.

Albert Boufarah, Founder and President of SAMR Inc. introduces new White Glove service.

LAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The electronics recycling business is not exactly known for being the tidiest business in the world. Between the handling of old electronics (many of which are either not working or have taken up residence in an attic or basement for 10, 20, or even upwards of 30 years) right down to the dismantling of hard drives, employees in the industry are known for getting their hands dirty.Enter SAMR Inc. Albert Boufarah, founder & President of the company, aims to change the reputation of his industry and any perceptions people may have about the business.“Our goal is to add a touch of class to what we do. We want to be the Dom Perignon of electronic waste recycling.”, said Boufarah. This comes with the announcement of a new white glove service for a business that is celebrating 20 years in operation.The Lakewood, NJ based company has made great investments in everything from new vehicles to uniforms that are more befitting of employees in the hospitality industry. “SAMR Inc. is more than a recycling company. We strive for excellence not only in our recycling performance, but in our professionalism.”, Boufarah emphasized. “Our drivers & helpers smile, engage with the customers, and to top it all off, they are impeccably dressed.”.The company’s new trucks are equipped with the most modern navigation systems, equipment & lift gates to assist in loading the trucks and performing every job at the most efficient level possible. Specialized lock systems are in place to ensure the security of information located inside the equipment, as the locks will not be released until the trucks have arrived at the SAMR Inc. facility.The commitment to quality goes right along to how employees are dressed, according to Boufarah. The new shoes worn by employees are reinforced and can withstand the pressure of constant use and allow its wearers to transport heavy equipment. And the uniforms are, in a word: beautiful.SAMR Inc. has been bringing world-class style, performance and elegance to electronic waste recycling for 20 years.For more information on its services, please visit http://www.samrinc.us



