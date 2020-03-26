Coronavirus – Nigeria: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control WhatsApp line is back up!

Our WhatsApp line is back up! This new service allows for 2-way conversations on WhatsApp. We‘ll send real-time messages to all Nigerians who opt in to the service, & Nigerians can also engage directly with us. Add NCDC: https://bit.ly/3bqNpPr.

What you can do with the new Whatsapp service:

1. Get latest updates on #COVID19NIGERIA

2. Get information on how testing is carried out

3. Receive urgent messages from NCDC Simply add the number: 07087110839

Please share widely!



