BriaCell Continues Clinical Operations Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announce that the Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT™ with Incyte Corporation’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, INCMGA00012 is ongoing and recruiting patients amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, BriaCell has enrolled a new patient in the study this week.

“We are determined to provide safe and effective treatments for advanced breast cancer patients with no effective treatment options. Our experts believe that our novel immunotherapy may work additively or synergistically with checkpoint inhibitors to boost the body's immune response to cancer cells and we are firmly committed to continuing our scientific and clinical advancements,” said Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO.

“BriaCell’s clinical trial is ongoing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We are confident that the participating clinical sites in BriaCell’s clinical trial are fully compliant with state-specific regulations, and will take every appropriate measure to meet and exceed safety standards for their patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

BriaCell also has an abstract accepted for a poster presentation at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) meeting, which is typically held in April each year. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the meeting to be postponed to August 2020. For more information go to https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2020/coronavirus-information/ .

About AACR

The AACR was founded in Washington, D.C., May 7, 1907, by a group of 11 physicians and scientists intending “to further the investigation and spread the knowledge of cancer.” To prevent and cure cancer using research, education, communication, collaboration, funding and advocacy has been the mission of AACR. With its programs and services, AACR advances research in cancer and related biomedical science by facilitating exchange of knowledge and innovations among scientists and clinicians dedicated to the fight against cancer, providing education and training in oncology treatment and advancing cancer etiology, prevention, early detection, diagnosis and treatment worldwide.

For more information on AACR, please visit: https://www.aacr.org .

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

