Incremental Growth in Mobile App Development Hits a New High while Konstant Maintains a Clear Lead

MobileAppDiary Reports the list of prominent mobile app development service providers in India based on increasing usage statistics and the number of downloads!

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulling the research from major market research firms into mobile app development – ComScore, the Mary Meeker Report, App Annie and Statista here are the insights that matter the most…

• Ever wondered what drives people to use mobile applications?

• Why do people of a certain age-group like or dislike a certain mobile app?

• What type of mobile app is the most likely to use?

• How much time do they spend on the mobile app they download?

• What percentage of the app downloaded and installed by users are used?

Reasons to Cherish Mobile Apps/Mobile Websites

• Desktop internet usage is falling & mobile internet usage is rising. (Mary Meeker)

• Mobile apps are projected to hit $188.9 billion in revenue by 2020. (Statista)

• Nearly 25 percent of all mobile apps are game apps—2.5 times the number of business apps (Statista)

• Only 65 percent of smartphone users have game apps on their phones. (Statista)

• More than 50 percent of smartphone users in the U.S. download zero new mobile apps per month. (Statista)

• Smartphone users spend 38 percent of their mobile app time in social networking & music apps. (Statista)

• After shopping online, 42 percent of consumers use a shopping app or communication app. (Statista)

• The top 3 mobile apps millennials can’t live without are Amazon, Gmail, and Facebook. (Business Insider)

• Younger smartphone users spend the most time on mobile apps. (ComScore)

• Mobile users are spending 87 percent of their time in apps, versus just 13 percent on the web. (ComScore)

• Mobile websites get more visitors than mobile apps, but visitors spend more time on apps. (ComScore)

• Millennials are three times more likely to be excited about new mobile apps and features than older users. (ComScore)

• Millennials are more willing to pay for mobile apps, with 1/3 purchasing more than one per month. (ComScore)

• More than 50 percent of all smartphone users move mobile apps to the home screen for easy access. (ComScore)

• 76 percent of millennials say their phone is useless without mobile apps & 74 percent open an app when bored. (ComScore)

• Nearly 40 percent of all smartphone users say social media apps are their most frequently used. (The Manifest, Mindsea)

Ok, so the mobile applications that are most frequently used are social media apps, gaming apps, communication/messaging apps, retail apps. As the mobile app solutions become increasingly vital to every business, the choice to have an apt carrier carries added significance. The companies listed here are the most agile and innovative ones that have proved their mettle time and again.

• Working across time zones

• Working within budget

• Working upon the required technologies

• Making the developers with appropriate skillsets available

• Making changes as and when required

• Testing and maintaining the application post-delivery

Konstant gets positioned among the list of top developers in India by Mobile App Diary as their mobile app development services turned out to see sequential growth in the past quarter in a large and strategically vital market that is growing at exceptional rates.

Finding trusted mobile app development companies to grasp the most desirable service is as difficult as deciding your app idea. Mobile App Diary listed Top 100 Best Mobile App Development Companies in India.

This guide should be used to read reviews, client feedback and make a choice while selecting a mobile app development provider.

About Konstant Infosolutions

Konstantinfo is a premier mobile app and web development company, headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. They translate user needs and business goals into meaningful and impactful interactions. Admiring the strength of their values, they strive to deliver what is expected and beyond.

Whitepaper: How to Choose the Right App Development Firm

https://www.konstantinfo.com/resource/how-to-choose-the-right-app-development-firm.php



