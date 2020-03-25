Weatherization Assistance Program Frequently Asked Questions Related to COVID-19

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) is directly impacted by the novel COVID-19 pandemic. DOE WAP wishes to uniformly address current issues the WAP network is grappling with as a result of COVID-19. This memorandum contains information on the Impact of COVID-19 on the WAP workforce and clients, and what actions DOE is considering in light of the situation. This information is set forth below in the form of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and DOE’s responses to those questions. DOE will continue to update, as necessary, to address new or ongoing concerns.