Connecticut Company Pivots from Insect Repellent to Hand Sanitizers

Ranger Ready Repellents®, a premium tick and insect repellent, is expanding its life saving mission to protect people from serious illnesses by shifting its resources to manufacture an FDA-recommended hand sanitizer, to be released in April 2020.

/EIN News/ -- Norwalk, Connecticut, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Ready is answering the public’s immediate need and creating Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer™, an 80% ethanol alcohol-based fine-mist hand spray, utilizing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended formula for protection from germs and bacteria, when hand washing is not available.

“We’re in the business of saving lives from vector-borne diseases caused by mosquitos and ticks, and we see this as a parallel path to protect people from serious illness,” said Chris L. Fuentes, Ranger Ready founder and CEO. “We recognize that in this time of urgent need we have to be innovative and resourceful.”

The Ranger Ready team has been working from home across three states developing the important new product, going from concept-to-shipment in just three weeks. “All of our local supply chain partners have been amazing and are working overtime to help prioritize this new product launch,” continued Fuentes.

The first 20,000 units of Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizers are expected to ship on Friday, April 10th and have been made available exclusively to the State of Connecticut for use by emergency medical services, hospitals and first responders.

“We will manufacture and distribute Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizers for as long as required in order to help keep people protected,” added Fuentes.

Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizers will be available for direct purchase exclusively at www.rangerready.com and is available for pre-order by consumers and businesses. Due to anticipated high demand, the company reserves the right to limit purchases.

About Ranger Ready Repellents®

Ranger Ready Repellents is a privately held business founded in 2016 with a mission to save lives from serious diseases caused by mosquitos, ticks, biting insects and, as of 2020, via human-to-human transmission. Premium products include Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Body-Worn Repellents™, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%™ for clothing application, and Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer™, 80% ethanol alcohol topical hand sanitizer. Ranger Ready is wholly owned by the PiC20 Group, LLC, a privately held company based in Norwalk, CT. Visit www.rangerready.com for more information.

