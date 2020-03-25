ANNUAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY MEETINGS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR HOLDERS OF TRUST STOCK CERTIFICATES OF NON-AMORTIZABLE CBFIs TRADING UNDER THE TICKER SYMBOL “TERRA13”

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrafina (”TERRA”) (BMV: TERRA13), a leading Mexican industrial real estate investment trust (“FIBRA”), externally advised by PGIM Real Estate and dedicated to the acquisition, ownership, development, lease and management of industrial real estate properties in Mexico, announced the following:

Pursuant to articles 64 Bis 1 and 68 of the Securities Market Law and article 218 of the General Law of Negotiable Instruments and Credit Transactions, and in accordance with Clause 4.1 of the Irrevocable Trust Agreement number F/00939 dated January 29, 2013 (as the same has been and is amended, the “Trust Agreement”) and the global certificate with ticker “TERRA 13” (the "Certificates") issued by CIBanco, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, as trustee of the Trust, PLA Administradora Industrial, S. de R.L. de C.V., as settlor and advisor, TF Administradora, S. de R.L. de C.V., as subsidiary manager and Monex Casa de Bolsa, Monex Grupo Financiero as common representative (the “Common Representative”) of the holders of the Certificates (the “Holders”), such Holders are called to participate in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Holders’ Meeting, to be held on April 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. (the “Holders’ Meetings”) remotely, as provided in the last part of paragraph (b) of the section "Provisions related to the Holders’ Meeting" of the Global Certificate, considering that, due to the current situation in Mexico derived from the COVID-19 pandemic, the offices of the Common Representative are not available for meetings as part of the efforts to prevent the concentration of people and limit the spread of the virus, in order to protect the health of participants. These Holders’ Meetings shall address the following agenda:

AGENDA

ORDINARY HOLDERS´MEETING

I. Proposal, discussion and, if applicable, approval of the audited annual financial statements of the Trust for the fiscal year ended 2019, pursuant to the provisions set forth in Clause 4.3, section (a), subsection (i) of the Trust Agreement.

II. Proposal, discussion and, if applicable, approval of the Annual Report as of December 31, 2019, pursuant to the provisions set forth in Clause 4.3, section (a), subsection (ii) of the Trust Agreement.

III. Appointment, ratification and/or removal of members of the Technical Committee of the Trust, pursuant to the provisions set forth in Clause 4.3, section (a), subsection (iii) of the Trust Agreement, and, if applicable, the qualification of independence by the Holders Meeting.



EXTRAORDINARY HOLDERS´MEETING

VI. Proposal, discussion and, if applicable, approval of certain amendment to the Trust Agreement, and if applicable, any other Issuance Document in order to amend Clause VI “Common Representative” of the Trust. Actions and resolutions in connection with such regard.

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY HOLDERS´MEETING



Appointment of the delegate or delegates to formalize, and if applicable, comply with the resolutions adopted in the Holders’ Meetings.

Holders that intend to participate in the Holders’ Meetings, shall submit no later than the business day prior to the date of such Meetings: (i) the deposit certificate issued by S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V., (ii) the list that for such purposes is issued by the corresponding custodian, if applicable, and (iii) the proxy letter duly signed before two witnesses or, if applicable, the power of attorney for the representation at the Holders´ Meetings granted under the terms of the applicable law, at the offices of the Common Representative addressed to José Roberto Flores Coutiño, Rebeca Erives Sepúlveda and/or Martha Corona Benavides from 9:00 to 15:00 and 16:30 to 17:30 hours, from Monday to Friday, as from the date of the publication of this call. Upon delivery of the documentation referred to in this paragraph, the Common Representative shall provide the Holders with the necessary information regarding the telephone and/or digital platform to be used for the Holders’ Meetings so that they can connect remotely to such Holders´ Meetings Likewise, the Holders are free to contact the Common Representative, either via email ( jfloresc@monex.com.mx ) or by telephone (+52-55) 5231-0141 with any questions related to the scope of this agenda.

Mexico City, March 25, 2020

CIBanco, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple,

in its capacity as trustee of the Trust F/00939

Antonio Rangel Fernández McGregor

Trustee Delegate

Gerardo Ibarrola Samaniego

Trustee Delegate

Contacts:

Francisco Martínez, IRO

Terrafina

Tel: +52 (55) 5279-8107

E-mail: francisco.martinez@terrafina.mx

Ana María Ybarra

Miranda IR

Tel: +52 1 553-660-4037

E-mail: ana.ybarra@miranda-ir.com

About Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico. It is internally managed by highly-qualified industry specialists and externally advised by PGIM Real Estate.

Terrafina owns 300 real estate properties, including 289 developed industrial facilities with a collective GLA of approximately 42.3 million square feet and 11 land reserve parcels, designed to preserve the organic growth capability of the portfolio.

Terrafina’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for the holders of its certificates through stable distributions and capital appreciations. Terrafina aims to achieve this objective through a successful performance of its industrial real estate and complementary properties, strategic acquisitions, access to a high level of institutional support, and to its management and corporate governance structure. For more information, please visit www.terrafina.mx

About PGIM Real Estate

PGIM, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE), is one of largest real estate investment managers in the world, with more than $179.2 billion1 in gross real estate assets under management and administration, as of December 31, 2019. Through its PGIM Real Estate and PGIM Real Estate Finance businesses, PGIM leverages a 140-year history of real estate lending on behalf of institutional and middle-market borrowers, a 49-year legacy of investing in commercial real estate on behalf of institutional investors, and the deep local knowledge and expertise of professionals in 31 cities around the world.

PGIM Real Estate, the real estate investment management business of PGIM, has been redefining the real estate investing landscape since 1970. Combining insights into macroeconomic trends and global real estate markets with excellence of execution and risk management, PGIM Real Estate’s tenured team offers to its global clients a broad range of real estate equity, debt, and securities investment strategies that span the risk-return spectrum and geographies. For more information, visit www.pgimrealestate.com .

(1) AUA equals $US37.1 billion.

(2) Includes legacy lending through PGIM’s parent company, Prudential Financial, Inc.

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU), a financial services leader with more than US$1.6 trillion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees are committed to helping individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth through a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. In the U.S., Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.news.prudential.com

Forward Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements that may imply risks and uncertainties. Terms such as "estimate", "project", "plan", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", and other similar expressions could be construed as previsions or estimates. Terrafina warns readers that declarations and estimates mentioned in this document, or realized by Terrafina’s management imply risks and uncertainties that could change in function of various factors that are out of Terrafina’s control. Future expectations reflect Terrafina’s judgment at the date of this document. Terrafina reserves the right or obligation to update the information contained in this document or derived from this document. Past or present performance is not an indicator to anticipate future performance.



