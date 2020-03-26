Free Human Rights Educational Materials Available for Parents Homeschooling Children During COVID-19 School Closure

Youth for Human Rights International offers free materials as well as a free online course to educate students in basic human rights.

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With school closures announced around the country last week, many parents suddenly have a lot more time at home with their children than they were expecting. Parents around the country are struggling to figure out creative ways to continue their child’s education at home.

To help families stay busy and learning while everyone waits for the COVID-19 situation to come to an end, Youth for Human Rights International is offering their free online human rights education materials as resources to be used during this time.

Youth for Human Rights International, a nonprofit organization based in California, is committed to educating people worldwide on their human rights and accompanying responsibilities as outlined in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This assists and enables young people to become leaders and advocates for tolerance and peace.

While many other global human rights organizations focus on raising concerns about human rights violations, advancing research and advocating on behalf of the victims of abuse, Youth for Human Rights International complements this work by addressing those issues with educational materials and activities.

The Youth for Human Rights Online Education Website is designed for elementary, middle and high school students. It may be used as a full course or as a supplemental resource within another curriculum. The aim is to engage students in human rights topics and provide opportunities to put human rights principles into action and use.

While the materials were designed for teachers, they are equally appropriate for youth group leaders—both religious and secular—as well as mentors and parents in homeschooling.

“The Youth for Human Rights International curriculum teaches youth how to lead with compassion in their communities,” said Erica Rodgers, Youth for Human Rights National Office Director. “The curriculum inspires youth to be responsible for the well-being of others by treating all people with dignity and respect. I think that message is more important today than ever before.”

At the core of its campaign are the informational “What Are Human Rights?” booklets, introducing youth and adults to the 30 rights in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, illustrated in simple and clear language. They have been provided free of charge to millions of people and are made available in 19 languages at https://www.youthforhumanrights.org/request-info/human-rights-booklet.html

The increasing interest of young people in learning their human rights led to the creation of 30 accompanying audiovisual public service messages. Each illustrates an article of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights through scenarios that appeal to anyone, enabling individuals of any age and literacy level to understand and apply this document.

Students can quickly embark upon the path to human rights learning with the free Youth for Human Rights online E-course. This free interactive course will introduce students to their human rights so that they will know them well enough to defend them for themselves and others. Students can sign up for the free e-course by going to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org/course/.

Physical copies of the materials can be ordered free of charge and mailed to parents directly to be used with their children as one of their daily learning activities.The most all-encompassing set of materials is the Education Package. Included in each free Education Package are the following human rights action tools:

1. The Youth for Human Rights Educator’s Guide contains lesson plans, enrichment activities, ideas for activating the students on human rights education and a list of specific correlations of the lessons to model education standards. This is a resource for implementing a complete human rights curriculum in your class or school, or can be integrated into an existing curriculum.

2. The Story of Human Rights is a powerful and compelling documentary film that defines human rights by telling the dramatic story of their history and development from earliest times to the present day. It is suitable for all ages and is available in 17 languages.

3. Public Service Announcements depict each of the 30 articles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These individual videos portray in real-life terms what each one of the 30 human rights is. They have been airing on TV, in movie theaters and sports stadiums all over the world. They are translated in 17 languages.

4. UNITED music video, a winner of more than a dozen international awards including “Best Short Film” at the New York International Independent Film Festival. This five-minute, street-savvy, multi-ethnic video gives a human rights message, advocates nonviolence, and is available in 17 languages.

5. The What Are Human Rights? booklet contains a fully illustrated, youth version of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights that makes human rights understandable for young people. It is available in packages of 24.

6. A set of 30 posters highlighting each one the 30 human rights to help reinforce human rights education in schools or community centers.

7. Glossary of terms, references to print and online resources.

These are tools that can empower any educator to bring human rights to life for young people through education. If you are an educator, request your free Education Package.



About Youth for Human Rights:

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and to inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI advocates for human rights both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events, including regional and international human rights summits which bring youth together from across whole sectors of the world. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the 30 human rights every person has – and how they are a part of everyday life. To learn more about human rights go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org. For a documentary on Youth for Human Rights and its founder, go to https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html.



