CubeSmart Introduces Contactless Storage Rentals

/EIN News/ -- Serving essential needs while promoting social distancing, CubeSmart customers can now rent storage units without direct contact with others



MALVERN, Pa., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the U.S., introduced the ability for customers to rent a storage unit without the need to interact with others in-person. Available today at CubeSmart stores in New Jersey, and soon to be available nationwide, customers can now complete the rental process and gain access to their storage cube with a few steps over the phone and online.



“CubeSmart is pleased to offer a way to continue to provide outstanding customer service while promoting social distancing,” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “I am proud of our technology and operations teams that collaboratively developed in a short timeframe, our unique rental solution quickly and put it into place to serve the best interests of our customers and teammates.”



Under CubeSmart’s contactless rental process, customers can bypass our rental counter and proceed directly to their storage cube. While customers won’t need to interact in-person, CubeSmart teammates will be available to guide them through the rental process, answer any questions they may have, and ensure their customer experience is as seamless as possible.



About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,230 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:

Tim Martin

Chief Financial Officer

(610) 535-5700



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.