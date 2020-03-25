Mauritius receives diagnostics kits and protective equipment donated by Jack Ma

Mauritius received the diagnostics kits and protective equipments donated by Jack Ma tonight at the Mauritius International Airport Mauritius. The support is provided by Jack ma to support Africa’s response against COVID19.



