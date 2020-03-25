Commerce Hotel & Casino Will Pay Employees During COVID-19 Shutdown

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 14, The Commerce Hotel & Casino was one of the first organizations to announce a voluntary closure because of the COVID-19 crisis, before the mandatory Health Orders or Executive Order from the Governor.



When we took action to close, we said that every business should put public health and the safety of people above profits. We understand that our employees who are staying at home are concerned about their future and must navigate the unknown. The national crisis is continually evolving, and we are committed to supporting our employees as best as possible while doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Commerce Board today voted that the casino will pay all employees their base pay during the time the casino is closed due to COVID-19. The casino will also continue to pay for all employees’ health benefits during that time. In this uncertain time, all companies must act with compassion and care for their employees.

We first opened our doors in 1983 and have weathered many storms by keeping our focus on the well-being of employees, patrons, and the community. We are invested in the health and safety of the communities we are fortunate enough to be a part of, and we know that we are always stronger together. Like the rest of the nation, we look forward to working through this crisis.

We want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who is working tirelessly on the frontlines, and our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by COVID-19. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely, and we thank our guests and partners for their patience during this unprecedented time.

Contact: Eric W. Rose Eric@ekapr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.