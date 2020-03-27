Transvaginal Mesh Injured Women: Pudendal Neuralgia Remains Undiagnosed

A substantial group of women have still not been diagnosed and treated for their neurological injuries.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Transvaginal Mesh Multidistrict Litigation in the Southern District of West Virginia winds down and women are awaiting remand after their Wave Discovery has been concluded and all attempts of settlement have passed, it is clear that a substantial group of women have still not been diagnosed and treated for their neurological injuries.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical attorney, practicing physician, and Certified Life Care Planner comments, “This is not surprising as the American Urogynecologic Society (AUGS) and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologist (ACOG) have done nothing in terms of providing mandatory Continued Medical Education programs to educate their members about the neurological complications of the mesh which include pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and ilioinguinal neuralgia. They’ve put their head in the sand.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “Women are awaiting remand from the MDL and they know they are severely injured from their injuries but many times have not yet seen a doctor to diagnose and treat their neurological injuries. Pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and ilioinguinal neuralgia are serious injuries and these devices cause them. Treatment by experts in the field of vaginal mesh complications may require complete removal, nerve decompression, neuromodulation, physical therapy, and therapeutic injections.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “Women want treatment but access to care is scarce and clinical knowledge of these distinct three neurological injuries caused by vaginal mesh devices within the medical community remains largely absent because of inaction by AUGS and ACOGS and ongoing deceptive sales practices by the manufacturers. Women who have symptoms of pudendal neuralgia that I have recently connected with care little that the neurological diagnoses are the result of a defective product or how it all may have unfolded. They just want to get better."

