Parliament supports State of Emergency

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 25 - The Standing Commission of the Angola National Assembly (parliament) has given the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, green light to have the State of Emergency enforced, as part of the measures to prevent and contain the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic in the country that has until now detected three cases. ,

The information was announced by the spokesperson for the Parliament, Raúl Lima, at the end of the six-hour session.

Earlier on, the head of State met with the Council of the Republic (CR), for consultations on how best to address the prevention and combat of the new coronavirus.

The Parliament Standing Commission is the National Assembly’s extraordinary organ with the power to convene the House to tackle specific matters of urgent character.

