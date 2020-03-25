There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,454 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Suspected Corona Case In Bo city Tests Negative Again

The suspected corona virus case in Bo city, a 21-year-old lady, has tested negative again after series of relevant tests were conducted on her as part of the process of validating the result.

