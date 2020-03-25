Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Suspected Corona Case In Bo city Tests Negative Again

The suspected corona virus case in Bo city, a 21-year-old lady, has tested negative again after series of relevant tests were conducted on her as part of the process of validating the result.



