Food Packaging Technology and Equipment Market To Reach USD 68,070.9 Million By 2026 | Reports and Data

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Packaging Technology and Equipment market was valued at USD 40960.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 68,070.9 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%. There’s a growing demand for food packaging technology in the marketplace for packaging machinery. Companies are increasing research to initiate versatility in these novel filling & dosing machines. Technological innovations are likely to spice up market growth. However, challenges of floor space and the accuracy of devices act as a barrier for packaging companies, especially within the pharmaceutical landscape. Hence, companies are introducing new liquid unit-dosing cup machines that ensure efficiency in packaging without cutting on the floor space. Food packaging technologies and equipment play an essential role attributable to its immediate contact with various food products and its direct consumption. Henceforth the packaging process includes multiple technologies for packaging, packaging equipment, and multiple applications. The technology segment for the global food packaging technology & equipment market is segmented into aseptic packaging, active packaging, advanced, intelligent packaging, and controlled technologies. Supported equipment, the market is categorized as case packaging, coding, form-fill-seal, and labeling.



Increased time period and food quality sustainability are the two essential benefits of food packaging, which points towards the rising demand for food packaging technology & equipment. Continuous development in packaging designs, standards, and raw materials concerning the environment by the manufacturers is one of the key factors promoting the market growth. However, the high initial investment for food packaging equipment is anticipated to restrain the growth of the world food packaging technology & equipment market to some extent. Since the beverage end-use segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the packaging machinery market, organizations are increasing their production capacities to manufacture coffee capsule packaging machines. Sachet packaging systems are growing popularity within the marketplace for packaging machinery. Companies are increasing the provision of end-to-end automated packaging solutions using vertical form-fill-seal technology. On the idea of this technology, companies within the marketplace for packaging machinery are making it possible to group and package sachets in a tamper-evident carton.

The APAC segment in the food packaging technology & equipment market is predicted to grow at a rapid rate due to rising demand for processed food products in emerging countries like China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia. In North America market, the US market is anticipated to carry comparatively higher market share for food processing technology & equipment because of rising awareness regarding consumption of healthy food products, stringent regulations regarding the hygiene of the food, growing investment on R&D over food processing equipment, and continuous developments in technology. Witnessing such high demand in the APAC segment, Omori India completes and operates a new Factory on October 2018; The Company now has around 6,460 square meters of production area when combing the new factory with the existing factory space. This combined assembly plant is more significant than each of the 3 Omori factories in Japan. Omori acquired 80% of the shares in Multipack Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Currently Omori India Pvt. Ltd.) in September 2013 to expand into the Indian market. In 2015, Omori acquired the rest of the shares for complete 100% ownership of the Company, which lead to the new factory’s completion. This reflects the high demand in the food and beverage industry in the region, leading to the entry of the food packaging industry players.

Food packaging is an important source of competitive advantage for retailers and product manufacturers

Packaging technology can be of strategic importance to a company, as it can be a key to competitive advantage in the food industry

This may be achieved by catering to the needs and wants of the end user, opening up new distribution channels, providing a better quality of presentation, enabling lower costs, increasing margins, enhancing product/brand differentiation, and improving the logistics service to customers

The business drive to reduce costs in the supply chain must be carefully balanced against the fundamental technical requirements for food safety and product integrity

The role of the market and the supply chain has increasing significance in the area of packaging innovation and design

Some of the key market players are Robert Bosch(Germany), GEA Group (Germany), IMA Group (Italy), COESIA Group (Italy), Ishida (Japan), ARPAC (US), Multivac (Germany), Omori Machinery Company (Japan), Nichrome India (India), Adelphi Group (UK), Kaufman Engineered Systems (US), and Lindquist Machine Corporation (US)

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented Food packaging Technology and Equipment market on the type, material and region:

On the basis of type, the food packaging technology market has been segmented as follows:

Controlled

Active

Intelligent

Aseptic

Biodegradable

Others (edible and nano-enabled technology)

On the basis of material, the food packaging technology market has been segmented as follows:

Metal

Glass & wood

Paper & paperboard

Plastics

Others (polysaccharides, proteins, and lipids)

On the basis of application, the food packaging technology market has been segmented as follows:

Dairy & dairy products

Bakery products

Confectionery products

Poultry, seafood, and meat products

Convenience foods

Fruits & vegetables

Others (sauces & dressings and condiments)

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



