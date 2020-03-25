Digital Pi Names 2020 PiPerformers

Digital Pi announces 2020 PiPerformers

The award recognizes professionals who drive best practice marketing and operations to help their companies thrive with digital transformation.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Pi has proudly introduced the 2020 PiPerformers.

The PiPerformer award, submitted through a nomination process, recognizes professionals who drive best practice marketing and operations to help their companies thrive with digital transformation. PiPerformers represent the best of Digital Pi’s customers, who provide thought leadership and inspire change within their organization. The mission of the award is to shine a spotlight on customers' successes to inspire innovation in marketing.

The online nomination process allows current Digital Pi clients to get the recognition they deserve, and also gives Digital Pi employees and partners a chance to nominate customers that are exceeding their digital transformation goals.

The nomination process asked applicants if they, or someone they would like to recognize, had:

-Created an amazing marketing program that brought results

-Brought change to Marketing and Sales alignment, or

-Used analytics to drive decisions around best practices

This year's PiPerformer winners will receive bragging rights and a trophy package when safe shipping procedures resume.

“The 2020 PiPerformers is a group committed to innovation. These leaders brought both extensive knowledge and fresh perspectives to their companies, raising the bar for creative marketing thought, solutions and systems among their colleagues. We had a large pool of nominees, all with impressive outcomes, but are excited to finally announce our PiPerformers for 2020,” said Ryan Vong, President, and CEO of Digital Pi.

For a complete list of PiPerformer award recipients, please visit: http://digitalpi.com/resources/piperformers-1/press-release-2020-piperformers-announced.

Digital Pi, a Merkle company is a leading full-service B2B digital marketing agency focused on marketing automation consulting services that help companies get the most value from their investment in Marketo Engage and integrated technologies. Digital Pi defined the widely adopted Digital Pi Gold Standard framework, a blueprint for achieving measurable and repeatable marketing with Adobe Engage. Founded in 2013, Digital Pi has helped hundreds of companies from mid-market to enterprise get more from their investment in marketing technology. To learn more about Digital Pi, visit www.digitalpi.com.



