OPTIZMO™ Focuses on Client Data Security

Several recent product releases enhance overall security

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email and SMS suppression list management and compliance, announces product enhancements that will allow the delivery of an even higher level of data security to all of its clients and partners in 2020.



For many companies, data is their most valuable asset. Whether this relates to customer data or other product and marketing data, it is vital that this data be secured and protected. As a trusted steward of its clients’ data, OPTIZMO works to not only maintain but constantly enhance its industry-leading data security capabilities. With this in mind, the company has made two recent enhancements to its technology platform and processes.

OPTIZMO recently rolled out an enhanced authentication process for marketing partners who access the company’s platform in order to obtain suppression data they use to ensure their email campaigns are not sent to any addresses that have previously opted out. This new authentication process is just the first step in creating a robust platform for advertisers’ email partners that will empower them to more effectively manage their compliance initiatives.

Another key component of info security is providing options for ‘encrypting’ customer data in various ways. OPTIZMO empowers clients to use either MD5 or SHA-512 as methods for ‘hashing’ their data, to protect their data. MD5 has been the industry standard for email address security for years, but SHA-512 is now the most secure form of data hashing available to the industry. While similar to MD5, SHA-512 utilizes a 512-bit hash value, as opposed to a 128-bit output, which greatly increases the complexity of the hashed records, making them even more secure.

“Our client’s data security has been at the core of our platform and business practices since our inception in 2009,” said Khris Thayer, CEO of OPTIZMO. “Our development and product team is always working on ways to enhance our current processes and technology to ensure we continue to offer our clients and partners the absolute best options when it comes to protecting their data. These two recent updates take our industry-standard data security process and technology to an even higher level moving forward.”

OPTIZMO will continue to roll out enhancements and new capabilities to its technology platform in 2020, to further support its clients’ needs around email marketing. Going forward, digital marketing will be more important to advertiser success than ever before, and OPTIZMO is dedicated to supporting the continued growth of the email and SMS marketing channels in a way that protects client data and empowers consumers to make choices in how they receive marketing messaging.

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia. www.optizmo.com

