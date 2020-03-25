Gespeg Concludes Joint-Venture Agreement With J.A. MacLeod Exploration

/EIN News/ -- THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V:GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”) , is pleased to announce the signature of the agreement (the”Agreement”) with J.A. MacLeod Exploration Reg’d (the” J.A. MacLeod “). Gespeg will grant to J.A. MacLeod fifty percent (50%) undivided interest in the Davidson Project (the”Property”) in return J.A.MacLeod will pay a symbolic amount of $5000 and participated equally to all expenditure of exploration and development work on the Property. ( see press release February 6 th 2020 )

Gespeg enters into this agreement with J.A.MacLeod to develop and work the Davidson Project and the Mitissini region for strategic and energy metals. Following the announcement of our LOI on February 6th, the Quebec Government and the Cree Nation signed the Grand Alliance to carry out an ambitious infrastructure plan in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory ( press release Grand Alliance ). This alliance only confirmed that a partnership between a public exploration company and a private Cree Nation company was possible.

Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of Gespeg, remarks "We are pleased to participate with a well renown Cree Nation explorer and prospector Mr. Jim MacLeod and enter in this new era of partnership to develop the region. J.A. MacLeod team knowledge and expertise of the territory will bring a terrific value to our Company. It furthers our mandate and goal to explore underexplored regions and expend our knowledge to the Chibougamau/Mistissini Regions.“

About Gespeg Copper Resources Inc.: Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions “Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo, the Company's Director of Exploration, is a qualified person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

GESPEG RESOURCES LTD.

(signed) “Sylvain Laberge”

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

slaberge@gespegcopper.com

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.