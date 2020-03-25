Intiva Health Offers All Credentialing, Enrollment, and Secure Messaging Features Free in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic

Intiva Health is temporarily offering the newest, premium additions to its credentialing software Ready Doc™ at no cost for health care facilities to help alleviate the administrative burden during the on-going health care crisis from the pandemic. Provider credentialing and payor enrollment are two essential processes that can be lengthy, time-consuming, and burdensome processes if not executed effectively. The new features reduce duplication of provider data entry to streamline and expedite the credentialing and enrollment workflow, saving time and money for health care facilities while reducing the risk of noncompliance.

Health care facilities across the United States and around the globe are dealing with an overwhelming number of patients, along with supply and staffing shortages. Maintaining the administrative workflow during a pandemic is vital, thus allocating appropriate resources during an increase in demand is critical to keeping operations running for patients.



Health care workers must be properly credentialed in order to treat patients and complete enrollment in order for insurance payments to be processed. This can be very time-intensive for health care workers and create a tremendous administrative burden.



The new Ready Doc features streamline and accelerate the credentialing and enrollment process by automatically inserting provider data into a digital application. The application can be finalized with a digital signature and shared with a payor or any entity requiring the completed application.

“Enrollment is a time-consuming and tedious task, particularly if an organization is handling paper-based applications because it requires manually entering data into documents that can be 20 pages long. Even more tech-savvy operations that use databases and PDFs still have to manually copy and paste information and run the risk of human error. We developed this feature to simplify the lives of our primary users: credentialing coordinators, medical support staff, physician services teams, practice administrators and MSPs,” said Robb Duke, VP of Sales and Marketing at Intiva Health.



According to the CDC, there have been more than 30,000 cases and 400 deaths related to the coronavirus across all 50 states and four territories. The number of cases, along with hospitalizations related to the pandemic, is only expected to increase. The volume of patients, applications, and spending that is processed daily under normal circumstances establishes the necessity for a platform such as Ready Doc™ that expedites the process and reduces the risk of incorrect information.

About Ready Doc:

Born out of years of experience in health care administration and practice management, the Ready Doc™ platform directly addresses the inefficiencies in health care credentialing. The platform presents an all-in-one solution in which medical professionals can complete credentialing and compliance requirements, leading to a significant increase in earnings potential. The new features strengthen compliance risk mitigation and further expedite the credentialing process.

About Intiva Health:

Intiva Health is reinventing health care credentialing with Ready Doc™, the first and only free credential management software that uses distributed ledger technology to create the most secure solution available on the market. Thousands of health care organizations and providers use the software to expedite the credentialing process from months to minutes, saving the industry significant time and money while reducing risk. At Intiva Health, we pride ourselves on being able to create efficiencies within health care that would be otherwise “unattainable.” That’s why we have always offered our Ready Doc™ credentialing platform for free for any facility and will continue to do so. We believe that health care dollars should be directed toward patient care, not administrative burdens. We are doing our part to make sure hospitals are able to use their funds for patients, their care, and their caregivers. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit IntivaHealth.com, Facebook or Twitter for more information.

