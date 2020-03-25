Minister Creed welcomes a statement on behalf of seven of the largest Fishing Organisations

The Minister for Agriculture Food & Marine, Michael Creed T.D., has today welcomed a statement on behalf of seven of the largest Fishing Organisations from across the Country, outling the critical importance of maintaining the functioning of EU Fisheries at this time, guided by the advice of medical professionals in EU public health authorities.

Commenting on the statement, the Minister said, “In responding to the COVID 19 crisis, Government action has been informed by the primacy of the need to protect public health, guided by the advice of medical professionals in our public health authorities. It is critically important that all of our actions continue to take place on this basis. Such advice does not extend to the selective closure of parts of the single market that are critical to maintaining the food supply chain in Ireland and elsewhere in the European Union. It is vital for all of us at this time to keep critical food supply lines, such as fishing activity, open and functioning through this period. I welcome the commitment of Irelands Fishery Organisations to this endeavour.”

The Department of Agriculture Food & Marine have prepared a dedicated Information Notice setting out the appropriate discharge practices for all fish landings, in compliance with Marine Notice No 6, regarding Covid-19 protective measures. This has been circulated to all industry and Harbour Masters.

https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/media/migration/seafood/fisheryharbours/1FisheryHarbourCentresInformationNoticeCovid19250320.pdf

