Côte d’Ivoire: COVID-19 Information

Country Specific Information:

Côte d’Ivoire has seventy two (72) confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its borders.

The government of Cote d’Ivoire has implemented measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Schools (including pre-schools and universities) are closed for 30 days starting at midnight March 16.

Sporting events, festivals, and gatherings larger than 50 people are banned effective midnight March 18.

Social distancing is in effect: no handshakes, maintain at least one-meter distance from other persons.

All confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 are to be quarantined in state-run centers.

Effective March 18, U.S. Embassy Abidjan has suspended routine consular services. For emergency American Citizens Services, including emergency passports, please visit our website for additional information.

The airport has currently suspended all arrivals of passenger planes. If your travel has been disrupted, please contact your airline for news of any follow-on flights.

Entry and Exit Requirements:

On March 20, the Government of Cote d’Ivoire announced that the land, aviation and maritime borders will close on midnight, Sunday March 22 for an indeterminate period of time. Cargo shipments will not be affected.

Quarantine Information:

There are isolation wards in Abidjan that are arranged for COVID-19 preparedness, including one at FHB International Airport as well as isolation rooms within the Infectious and Tropical Diseases Unit at Treichville University Teaching Hospital (CHU).

Local Resources:

Residents in Cote d’Ivoire who are ill can call 143 or 101 to speak with an official at the National Institute of Public Hygiene.

Updates from the Ivoirian government and their response to COVID-19 may be found online at: http://www.gouv.ci/

Trained Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) in each of the twenty regions have been placed on alert.

The National Institute of Public Health, the World Health Organization Country Office and U.S. government agencies in country (CDC and USAID) are following the situation and may provide additional useful information.

