Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: The first test has been confirmed negative

News trending on social media about a positive Corona case in sierra Leone is false.

The first test of the suspected corona virus involving a 21 year old lady in Bo has been confirmed negative at the Kenema Government Hospital.

But however, further steps will be conducted to validate the Kenema result.

There are also concerns about patient confidentiality which has been breached in this instance.

Government encourage every citizen to please check the Ministry of Information and Communications Facebook or website for authentic information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.