Statement from TELUS on the passing of JR Shaw

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of JR. He was a true pioneer, an extraordinary leader and a formidable competitor. Importantly, his passion for creating a better world was reflected in the numerous meaningful philanthropic endeavours he championed. There is no doubt that JR created an inspiring legacy that will endure in our industry, our communities, the province of Alberta and well beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Shaw family during this exceptionally difficult time."



